Love is in the air! Seaview, producers of the new Broadway production of ROMEO + JULIET, have just released a brand-new music video to the Bleachers song “Tiny Moves,” with a first look at Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler as Romeo and Juliet. The video is directed by ROMEO + JULIET director Sam Gold.

ROMEO + JULIET will begin performances on Thursday, September 26, 2024 and officially open on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway) for a strictly limited, 16-week engagement.

Early access fan pre-sale tickets to ROMEO + JULIET are now available. Sign up for immediate pre-sale access at www.romeoandjulietnyc.com only. Tickets for the general public go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, May 23 at 10:00amEST, and will be available online or in person at the Circle in the Square Theatre Box Office. Tickets for ROMEO + JULIET will be available for purchase in person at the Box Office until Sunday, June 23. The Box Office will re-open for in person sales on Thursday, August 22. Rush policy, lottery and other accessible pricing initiatives will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, ROMEO + JULIET will star Kit Connor (“Heartstopper”) and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler (Spielberg’s West Side Story), and is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, with music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh. Additional casting will be announced soon.

ROMEO + JULIET will feature scenic design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by 2024 Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Two-Time 2024 Tony Award Nominee Cody Spencer, and production stage management by Rachel Bauder. 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as general manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

The youth are fucked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.

ROMEO + JULIET will mark the Broadway debuts of Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff, who in February won his third consecutive Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, becoming only the second producer in history to win three years running.

ROMEO + JULIET is produced on Broadway by Seaview.