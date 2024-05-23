Photos: First Look At HOME On Broadway, Directed By Kenny Leon

Home is now in previews and opens officially on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 21, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). See photos from the production below.

The cast features Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

“Cephus Miles had a girl that he loved...” Home, the landmark new Broadway event, is a powerfully uplifting coming-of-age story. Reeling from the loss of both his North Carolina farm and his childhood sweetheart, Cephus heads to the big city to find something new to give his life meaning. Featuring transformative performances by Tory Kittles (“The Equalizer”), Brittany Inge, and Stori Ayers, playing over 40 unforgettable characters in 90 thrilling minutes, Home gives a lyrical voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Set), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting), and Justin Ellington (Sound).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus, 2024



Stori Ayers, Tory Kittles, Brittany Inge



Stori Ayers, Tory Kittles, Brittany Inge



Brittany Inge, Tory Kittles, and Stori Ayers



Tory Kittles, Brittany Inge, and Stori Ayers