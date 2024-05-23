Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Exhibit at the Museum of Broadway

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular special exhibit will run through September 8.
The Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular special exhibit is now open at the Museum of Broadway!
This week in NYC, cast members + friends including Courtney Reed (Satine), Ashley Loren (OBC Satine), Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily, We Roll Along), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Charl Brown (Motown the Musical), and more gathered to raise a glass to the glitter.
The Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular special exhibit will run through September 8, 2024. Marking the fourth dedicated installation created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, the new exhibit follows SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway and for museum members. The Museum of Broadway is open seven days a week – tickets start at $34.
Photo credit: David Troncoso
Ashley Loren and Courtney Reed
Carmen Maria Mitchell
Charl Brown
Courtney Reed and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti
