New Floor of Tables Just Added for Broadway Bets, Returning to Sardi's in June

For the first time in the event’s history, Broadway Bets is adding an additional floor of tables for Broadway’s official game night on Monday, June 3, 2024, at NYC’s beloved Sardi’s restaurant.



A full house of Broadway talent, insiders and theater enthusiasts will join in a Texas Hold ’em tournament for all levels, transporting players to a bygone era of old Broadway glamor in one of the theater district’s most legendary haunts. Under the watchful eyes of the iconic caricatures lining the walls of Sardi’s, newcomers and aces alike will have the chance to play their cards right and win the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes will be awarded to all players who reach the final table. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



These just-added tickets and table sponsorship opportunities are available now at broadwaycares.org/bets.



Doors will open at 6 pm with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres; the tournament begins at 7 pm. All Broadway Bets ticketing levels include Sardi’s fare and an open bar.



Also available are a limited number of “Joker” party passes, perfect for those who haven’t quite mastered their poker face but are ready to go “all in” and observe the action while playing other casino games for fun.



Broadway Bets’ founding co-chairs are Paul Libin, executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, and Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees.



The tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and Alex Wolfe, associate general manager at Foresight Theatrical.



Texas Hold ’em-style tournaments begin with each player receiving an equal amount of chips. Two blinds are posted per hand to force the action. As players progress, the number of blind bets increases. As players drop out, tables are combined until one final table of players competes for the championship title.



Across its six editions, Broadway Bets has raised $1.6 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

