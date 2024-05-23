Photos: Common, Jennifer Hudson & Taraji P. Henson Visit THE WIZ

The Broadway cast features Nichelle Lewis as ‘Dorothy,’ Wayne Brady as ‘The Wiz,’ and more.

By: May. 23, 2024
The Wiz Show Information
The Wiz is currently playing on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre. Common, Jennifer Hudson and Taraji P. Henson paid a visit to the show!

Check out photos below!

The Broadway cast features Nichelle Lewis as ‘Dorothy,’ Wayne Brady as ‘The Wiz,’ Deborah Cox as ‘Glinda’ and Melody A. Betts as ‘Aunt Em’ and ‘Evillene,’ Kyle Ramar Freeman as ‘Lion,’ Phillip Johnson Richardson as ‘Tinman,’ Avery Wilson as ‘Scarecrow.’ THE WIZ ensemble includes Lauryn AdamsShayla Alayre CaldwellJay CopelandAllyson Kaye DanielJudith FranklinMichael Samarie George, Nadja Hayes, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia JacksonChristina JonesPolanco JonesKolby KindleMariah LyttleKareem MarshAlan Mingo, Jr., Anthony MurphyDustin PraylowCristina RaeMatthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust TateKeenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), and Emmy Award®-winning music director and Grammy Award®-winning writer, Adam Blackstone (Dance Music Arranger), and Paul Byssainthe Jr. (Music Director), are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.  A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop will bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road. 



Videos