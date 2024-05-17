Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Drama League Awards

See photos of Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and more.
Today, May 17, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Winners were announced in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
See photos from the event below!
See photos of Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and more.
Check back later for more coverage!
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Rachel McAdams and Eddie Redmayne
Jessica Lange and Alfred Molina
Alex Edelman, Daniel Radcliffe, Eva Noblezada, Jonathan Groff and William Jackson Harper
Lindsay Mendez, Eden Espinosa and Shoshana Bean
Leslie Odom Jr and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Daniel Radcliffe and Rachel McAdams
Jonathan Groff, Gayle Rankin and Eli Gelb
Videos