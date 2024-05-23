Billy Eichner Says Rehearsing for THE LION KING Concert 'Knocked Me Out', Talks Broadway Goals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a new interview with Variety, actor and comedian Billy Eichner talked about the upcoming Hollywood Bowl concert of The Lion King and his lifelong goal of performing on Broadway.

On Wednesday, Eichner revealed that they had their first official rehearsal that day. "The scope and size of it really knocked me out," he said before adding "If I can get through it, I think it’s going to be really fun.”

Eichner isn't new to The Lion King, having played Timon in the 2019 remake of the film, a role he will reprise in the prequel Mufasa: The Lion King. He will be making his Hollywood Bowl this weekend at the concert, performing alongside Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons, Ernie Sabella, Heather Headley, Lebo M and Jason Weaver, Jennifer Hudson, and North West.

Eichner's love of Broadway began during the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls starring Nathan Lane. "My parents took me to see it for my 13th birthday. Nathan Lane was in it with Faith Prince, Walter Bobby, and Peter Gallagher." Eichner added that he "was blown away. I could not stop watching Nathan. He just blew my mind, just the ultimate musical comedy star.”

He later became friends with Lane, but still considers him his "hero," saying "to be on stage with him is truly wild.”

As the interview continued, Eichner admitted that he is "dying to do Broadway or off-Broadway. I don’t really care the size of the stage. I’m a Broadway fanatic, growing up in New York and seeing all those shows. It’s really what I’ve wanted to do."

Read the full interview HERE.

Billy Eichner is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He is the star, executive producer, and creator of Funny Or Die's Billy on the Street, a comedy game show that aired on truTV. Eichner was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Game Show Host" in 2013. He is also known for playing Craig Middlebrooks on the sitcom PARKS AND RECREATION and Timon in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. In 2022, Bros, the romantic comedy that he wrote and directed, was released.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas