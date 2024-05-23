Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Monster is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 28 May.

Mit Musik, Bewegung und Sprache geht es hier um Fragen von Identität und Zugehörigkeit. Stampfend, schnipsend, summend und klatschend zelebrieren wir Gemeinschaft.

Leitung: Téné Ouelgo

Es spielen 7 – 13-Jährige

The Neuschneetreffen takes place once a year. Here, all interested parties receive information about our play clubs, dates and our plans for the coming season. The club coaches and current club members are also present at this meeting.

The Neuschneetreffen 2024 is being planned for August. The exact date will be communicated here as soon as it is known.

