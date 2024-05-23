Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Honors Julie Wilson

Holt McCallany, son of Julie Wilson honors his mother and sings "I'm Becoming My Mother"
Cabaret luminaries, supporters, and officers of The Mabel Mercer Foundation gathered at The Pierre Hotel last night to celebrate the100th anniversary of the birth year of cabaret legend Julie Wilson.
Julie’s dominant presence in the cabaret world over the many decades led her to be called “The Queen of Cabaret”. Cabaret’s current guiding light, KT Sullivan, the artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation hosted the evenings celebration which included a gourmet buffet followed by performances from some of cabaret’s most beloved artists and friends of Julie Wilson.
Entertaining the Gala audience of music connoisseurs and honoring the legacy of Julie Wilson were: Karen Akers, Carole J. Bufford, Melissa Errico, Jeff Harnar, Sue Matsuki, MOIPEI (Mary, Maggy & Marta), Sidney Myer, Craig Rubano, KT Sullivan and Amra-Faye Wright, John Weber (piano) and Steve Doyle (Bass).
An especially emotional moment of the evening was actor Holt McCallany (son of Julie Wilson) paying tribute to his mother and singing “I’m Becoming My Mother”.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Holt McCallany, (son of Julie Wilson)
Craig Rubano
Craig Rubano
MOIPEI
MOIPEI
MOIPEI
Patrick McEnroe, KT Sullivan, MOIPEI, Melissa Errico
Holt McCallany & Carole J. Bufford
MOIPEI, Howard Morgan, Chairman of the board Mabel Mercer Foundation, KT Sullivan, Carole J. Bufford, Mathwew Inge
Holt McCallany & MOIPEI
Elizabeth Sullivan (Happy 94th Birthday) & Eda Sorokoff
Richard Hillman, Eda Sorokoff, Lorna-Dallas Brown
Deborah Damp & Holt McCallany
Mark Hummel & Amra-Faye Wright
Brian Kaltner, Mabel Mercer Foundation Board MemberDeborah Damp,
KT Sullivan, Peter Hanson, Linda Hanson
KT Sullivan, Dr. Patrick Sullivan, Nancy Downey
Melissa Ericco, Patrick McEnroe, KT Sullivan
Heather Sullivan, Howard Morgan, Eleanor Morgan
Eda Sorokoff & Christel Ibsen
Monah Gettner,KT Sullivan, Alan Gettner
Patrick McEnroe & Melissa Errico
KT Sullivan, Elizabeth Sullivan, Heather Sullivan, Dr. Patrick Sullivan
MOIPEI & Jeff Harnar
Patrick McEnroe, KT Sullivan, Melissa Errico, MOIPEI
KT Sullivan & Stephen Sorokoff
Videos