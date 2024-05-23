Video: Watch Patrick Wilson Sing 'Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' from Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In December of 2023, Broadway luminaries gathered together to celebrate the historic partnership and songs of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, 80 years after the premiere of their first musical, Oklahoma!

Directed for the screen by five-time BAFTA® winner Julia Knowles, the event included iconic songs from The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma!, and more, performed by stars of the stage and screen.

Ahead of the PBS premiere on May 31, check out a clip from the concert of Patrick Wilson performing the classic Oklahoma! opening number Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin.' And be sure to check back on Monday, May 27 for a new exclusive clip from the concert!

Members of the company included Aaron Tveit, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Joanna Ampil, and Marisha Wallace. The concert also featured Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas, Jonny Labey, and Jordan Shaw, along with special appearances by EGOT winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno.

Completing the company were Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan, and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau. The celebration featured the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, with stage direction by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli and associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.

The gala was filmed on Tuesday, December 12 at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I.

The concert premieres Friday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on PBS.