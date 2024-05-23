Video: Tony Nominee Kecia Lewis Dishes on All Things HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the iconic Broadway veteran and Tony Nominee Kecia Lewis in the hit Broadway musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, which is nominated for thirteen Tony Awards including Best Musical this season. Kecia shines a spotlight on her 40+ year career which includes starring in the original Broadway runs of ‘Dreamgirls’, ‘Once On This Island’ and ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ to such iconic television shows such as ‘Mad About You’, ‘Law and Order: SVU’, ‘The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, “The Passage” and more! Kecia also dives into the joy of working with her powerful female co-stars Shoshana Bean and Maleah Joi Moon and Lead Producer and Composer Alicia Keys in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and why audiences and critics are praising the production!

Before closing out with a fun game of Fill in the Lyric…Alicia Keys Edition, Kecia dives into the many surprising gigs she’s had over the years as a working actor!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason chatting about the Stephen Sondheim Awards at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut where Jason was a presenter!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on BroadwayWorld, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!