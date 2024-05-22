Video: 'Nina Mae' from Goodspeed's A COMPLICATED WOMAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch L Morgan Lee & the cast of A Complicated Woman perform "Nina Mae" from A Complicated Woman: A New Musical at The Terris Theatre.

A Complicated Woman is about embracing your true identity and features a gender-diverse cast.

John Kenley was a theatre impresario who brought Hollywood stars like Gene Kelly and Ann Miller to Ohio's summer stock stages. But when summer ended, he wintered in Florida where John disappeared… and Jean came to life. A Complicated Woman is a new musical that features a Golden Age score and a gender-diverse cast. Join us for the intriguing story of a theatre legend who had to navigate the joy, pain and pitfalls of leading a double life.

A Complicated Woman features a book by Ianne Fields Stewart whose work spans across many fields including: theatre, film, dance, creative writing, arts administration, and social justice. Music and lyrics are by Jonathan Brielle (Broadway: Foxfire, Off-Broadway: Himself and Nora) with additional lyrics by Sam Salmond.

A Complicated Woman will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Jeff Calhoun (Broadway: Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Jekyll & Hyde, Grease).

