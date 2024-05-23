Video: Watch First Trailer for DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney+ has released the official trailer for “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” the next installment in the megahit “Descendants” franchise which features several Broadway alums. The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12, exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” stars Brandy, Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, China Anne McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Paxson, Leonardo Nam, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell. Additionally, the movie features Alex Boniello who appeared in both Spring Awakening and Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway. Boniello also won a Tony Award as a producer on Hadestown.

The music-driven franchise features seven new original songs, as well as reprises of the “Descendants 2” hit “What’s My Name” and “So This is Love” from the animated classic “Cinderella.” The score is by Torin Borrowdale, and Ashley Wallen choreographed the exciting musical numbers. The soundtrack for “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” will be released on July 12 and is now available for preorder and pre-add.

Written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, the movie is directed by Jennifer Phang. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh serve as executive producers alongside co-executive producers Mahita P. Simpson and Phang and producer Wendy S. Williams. Production design is by Mark Hofeling, editing is by Katie Ennis, costume design is by Julia Caston and Emilio Sosa, and Declan Quinn is the director of photography.