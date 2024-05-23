Jazzmeia Horn Comes to Esplanade in July

Performances run 5-6 July, 2024.

By: May. 23, 2024
Jazzmeia Horn Comes to Esplanade in July
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jazzmeia Horn comes to Esplanade in July. Performances run 5-6 July, 2024.

Three-time GRAMMY nominee Jazzmeia Horn is a modern-day jazz luminary. With a voice and versatility that is reminiscent of past legends, her art stays current in our times with a message of love and social change.

From her roots in gospel music to winning the most prestigious competitions in the world of jazz, Horn’s career is a testament to talent and dedication. Her albums, include the GRAMMY-nominated A Social Call (2017) and Love and Liberation (2019). In her latest endeavour, Dear Love (2021), Horn weaves poetry and spoken word into a tapestry of encouragement and introspection. Through her music and initiatives like The Jazz Horn International Vocal Initiative, Horn spreads a universal message of hope and empowerment, inspiring audiences worldwide.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos