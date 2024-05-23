Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazzmeia Horn comes to Esplanade in July. Performances run 5-6 July, 2024.

Three-time GRAMMY nominee Jazzmeia Horn is a modern-day jazz luminary. With a voice and versatility that is reminiscent of past legends, her art stays current in our times with a message of love and social change.

From her roots in gospel music to winning the most prestigious competitions in the world of jazz, Horn’s career is a testament to talent and dedication. Her albums, include the GRAMMY-nominated A Social Call (2017) and Love and Liberation (2019). In her latest endeavour, Dear Love (2021), Horn weaves poetry and spoken word into a tapestry of encouragement and introspection. Through her music and initiatives like The Jazz Horn International Vocal Initiative, Horn spreads a universal message of hope and empowerment, inspiring audiences worldwide.

