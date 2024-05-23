This Week's Classifieds- Jobs is Costumes, Props and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/23/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Internships - Administrative: Talent Management Intern

We are a talent management group and Broadway producing entity actively looking for a bright and capable STUDENT or RECENT GRADUATE to fill a part-time intern position 2 or 3 full days (10am-6pm) per week for IMMEDIATE START. Length of internship is negotiable, with a minimum of 4 months. Intern must come from a STRONG THEATRE, TELEVISION, and FILM BACKGROUND (NO ACTORS PLEASE) and will help managers support a roster of clients. We represent talent in the world of choreography, writing, directi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Entrepreneur to Market -Sale - Work - Off Broadway Musical Comedy

Awesome Gig for Recent Graduate or someone new to NYC Looking to get started in NYC theater Off Broadway Musical to open this October needs help in - Development of market, ticket ideas, product placement - Helping book and set-up promotion nights - Marketing - Sales - Getting the word out If it works out - you will be part of management during the run to - Greet and Place Pay $700 to start / month plus commission plus expenses Full Time Possible when show opens... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Director

The Production Director (PD) is a full-time exempt position reporting to the Ballet Hispánico (BH) Company Manager. The BH PD will have full responsibility for logistics and the technical aspects of every BH artistic production. Under the direction of the Artistic Director/CEO, the dance company tours 20-30 weeks pe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Coordinators

Join our team as our new Technical Coordinators! In this role, you’ll ensure the highest standards related to the success of all events. The Technical Coordinator’s primary responsibility is to plan and manage the day-to-day activities related to the successful mounting of events. You’ll also ensure that all deadlines and budgets are met in a safe and timely manner while maintaining an effective production process and promoting a positive educational environment. Best consideration is Thu, May 3... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

The Executive Director will lead one of Michigan’s most vibrant cultural institutions ensuring programmatic and operational integrity, sustainability, and excellence. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will be responsible for the administration and management of all business operations, finance, fundraising, education, marketing, IT, facilities, and community engagement. The Executive Director will create an organizational culture of teamwork, accountability, safety, and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Co-Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CO-TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profession... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Directors for Ridgefield Theater Barn's 60th Season (RTB is a community theater)

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is seeking directors for its 60th season. We are seeking directors for the following plays: What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck, performance dates Jan. 31, 2025 - Feb. 15, 2025 and Moon Over Buffalo by Ken Ludwig, performance dates May 30, 2025 - June 28, 2025. Please submit your CV and a brief summary outlining your passion for the material and vision for the show. You are welcome to tour the theater to get a sense of our new space prior to interv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Manager

The Costume Shop Manager implements costume designs, trains, and oversees student shop workers, and coordinates costume-related activities at Mitchell Hall Theatre within the college of Fine Arts and Design. This role involves collaborating with designers, managing budgets, purchasing, or requisitioning costumes and supplies, and ensuring timely completion of costume construction and alterations. The Costume Shop Manager is a member of the University Productions staff and collaborates with Univ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: PLAYGROUND-CHICAGO 2024-25 PRODUCING FELLOWSHIPS

PlayGround is excited to announce immediate openings to join the 2024-2025 Producing Fellowship, designed to foster the next generation of leadership for the American Theatre. We are looking for individuals passionate about theatre and looking to make an impact on the field while developing the skill set to do so for a living. Candidates must reside in one of the four PlayGround regions (LA, SF, NY, or Chicago). Eight (8) fellows will be selected with two (2) drawn from each of the four (4) Pl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director Forestburgh Playhouse Summer Season

Assistant Technical Director for the 2024 Season. Duties include, but are not limited to: Assisting the Technical Director with supervising and executing the build of all pertinent mainstage productions and cabaret productions when necessary; Drafting build documents, creating detailed build schedule, and coordinating with the Production Manager, PSM, and Director and Producer regarding all aspects of the set build; Running change-over and helping coordinate technical rehearsal; Coordinating an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager - upcoming student production

Area Stage is seeking qualified, experienced stage managers for the upcoming student production! RESPONSIBILITIES: Create production and rehearsal schedule and communicate changes to Company. Ensure day-to-day rehearsal needs are met. Set up rehearsal room prior to each rehearsal. Facilitate media use in rehearsal room. Circulate daily rehearsal report. Call breaks per Equity rules. Create prompt book. Oversee personnel assigned to production. Track deadlines and status on project... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Facilities Mechanic

FACILITIES MECHANIC Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota seeks a highly skilled Facilities Mechanic. The full-time work is primarily repair and scheduled preventative maintenance followed by projects as needed. Requirements: • Ability to Lift 50lbs. • Skills in plumbing, HVAC, electrical and carpentry • Knowledge of commercial and decorative lighting including neon, LED and fluorescent • Ability in branch electrical service and installation work including replacement of panel breakers. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT Start Date: As soon as possible Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre located in the heart of downtown Sarasota, FL with an annual operating budget of $10.5 million, seeks an experienced Director of Development to build, direct, and manage fundraising initiatives and advancing our mission. The Director of Development oversees all aspects of the annual fund, institutional giving and patron events. This position works with the senior leadership te... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: National Dance Institute seeks Dance Teaching Artists

NDI seeks Dance Teaching Artists with experience teaching children to join our team in NYC Public Schools for the 2024 – 25 school year! NDI seeks dance educators with a minimum of three (3) years experience teaching children, ideally in school-based settings. NDI’s Dance Teaching Artists work with students in elementary schools during the school day, teaching dance as an integral part of the school curriculum. Our programs culminate in celebratory and community-building performances. Ever... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Interim Chorus Manager, Concert Ensemble

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Interim Chorus Manager, Concert Ensemble Full Time, Temporary Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time, temporary Interim Chorus Manager for its Concert Ensemble (top treble performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities to fill in for a parental leave. The Interim Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and choris... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking Technical Director

Seeking Technical Director for outdoor summer stock theatre in Bardstown, KY presenting The Stephen Foster Story and Disney's The Little Mermaid. Carpentry skills needed. Primary responsibility is leading scenic build. Works alongside Production Manager to oversee all aspects of technical production of 2 musicals in rotating rep. Contract Dates: May 28, 2024 - Aug 12, 2024 Salary: $500.00/week + Furnished housing provided. Positive, encouraging environment with excellent team... (more)