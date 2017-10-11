BWW's On This Day - October 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Fireflies
Springsteen on Broadway
Alaxsxa | Alaska
An Enemy of the People
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Squeamish
A Woman of No Importance
The Color Purple
Waitress
Venus in Fur
Bells Are Ringing
Young Marx
Of Kith and Kin
People, Places & Things
Stuffed
Lonely Planet
Freefall Frostbite
I Lost You There
Evita
Derren Brown: Underground
Charm
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
No Wake
Desperate Measures
KPOP
Jane Eyre
The Show-Off
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
The Secret Garden
The Terms of My Surrender
Benny & Joon
As You Like It
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
An Enemy of the People
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
CLOSING SOON:
WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Fireflies
Springsteen on Broadway
Alaxsxa | Alaska
An Enemy of the People
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Squeamish
A Woman of No Importance
The Color Purple
Waitress
Venus in Fur
Bells Are Ringing
Young Marx
Of Kith and Kin
People, Places & Things
Stuffed
Lonely Planet
Freefall Frostbite
I Lost You There
Evita
Derren Brown: Underground
Charm
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
No Wake
Desperate Measures
KPOP
Jane Eyre
The Show-Off
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
The Secret Garden
The Terms of My Surrender
Benny & Joon
As You Like It
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
An Enemy of the People
COMING UP: