BWW's On This Day - November 19, 2017

Nov. 19, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

Pride and Prejudice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

The Minutes
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

Who's Holiday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

A Deal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

Describe the Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

The Wolves
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

A Dea;
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

Home for the Holidays
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17

Annie
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

Jersey Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

The Gruffalo's Child
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

Everybody's Talking About Jamie
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

The Snowman
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/23/17

Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17

The Winter's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Labour of Love
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Red Lion
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

COMING UP:

Monday November 20, 2017:
'BRIGHT COLORS' with Drew Droege Opens Off-Broadway
Monday November 20, 2017:
All-Female Soccer Play THE WOLVES Scores at Lincoln Center
Monday November 20, 2017:
Analisa Leaming Plays the Principal in Broadway's SCHOOL OF ROCK
Monday November 20, 2017:
Ben Vereen, The Muppets and More Coming Up This Week at 54 Below
Monday November 20, 2017:
BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS Returns Off-Broadway
Monday November 20, 2017:
Capathia Jenkins Joins 70 Students for Spencer Liff's Broadway Dreams NYC Showcase
Monday November 20, 2017:
Kind, Maroulis, D'Abruzzo & More Celebrate The Muppets at 54 Below
Monday November 20, 2017:
Seth Rudetsky Hosts BROADWAY DIARY, VOL. 3 Signing at B&N
Monday November 20, 2017:
Taymor & Hwang Chat LION KING, M. BUTTERFLY on THEATER TALK
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
Billy Crudup-Led HARRY CLARKE Opens at the Vineyard
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Coffee Table Book Hits the Shelves
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
Glover, Kaufman & Ryan Head HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Broadway
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
HARRY CLARKE, Starring Billy Crudup, Opens at Vineyard Theatre
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
Katharine McPhee Kicks Off Sold-Out Cafe Carlyle Debut
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
SMASH's Katharine McPhee Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut
Wednesday November 22, 2017:
ANNIE Begins Previews at Paper Mill
Wednesday November 22, 2017:
De Jesus, Dromard, Edwards, Jeacoma Set for JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway
Wednesday November 22, 2017:
JERSEY BOYS Starts Previews at New World Stages
Wednesday November 22, 2017:
VIDEO: First Look - Netflix Presents BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!
Friday November 24, 2017:
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Plays Title Role in 'KRIS KRINGLE' at Town Hall
Friday November 24, 2017:
KRIS KRINGLE with Rigby & Myers, Brings Christmas Magic to Town Hall

