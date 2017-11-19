BWW's On This Day - November 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Pride and Prejudice
The Minutes
The Woman in White
Who's Holiday
A Deal
Describe the Night
The Wolves
A Dea;
Home for the Holidays
Harry Clarke
Annie
Jersey Boys
The Gruffalo's Child
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
The Snowman
Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
Kris Kringle The Musical
The Winter's Tale
The Stowaway
Brigadoon
After the Blast
Stuffed
Kris Kringle The Musical
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
Romantic Trapezoid
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Time and the Conways
Uncommon Sense
Illyria
Desperate Measures
Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
Labour of Love
The Red Lion
Saint George and the Dragon
Miss Julie
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17
CLOSING SOON:
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
COMING UP: