BWW's On This Day - March 1, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Fanny & Alexander
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Low Road
The Cover of Life
Good for Otto
Brief Encounter
Three Wise Guys
Three Small Irish Masterpieces
Admissions
Later Life
Escape to Margaritaville
Julius Caesar
Pretty Woman
Rocktopia
My Brilliant Divorce
Grand Hotel, The Musical
Kiss of the Spider Woman
In the Heights
The Burn
Eugenius!
Small Mouth Sounds
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
Some Old Black Man
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Hangmen
The Exorcist
Addy & Uno
Flint
Relevance
The Parisian Woman
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
You Got Older
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Amy and the Orphans
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/16/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 3/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(London - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
CLOSING SOON:
Fire and Air
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/2/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 3/4/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/7/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/10/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 3/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
Monday March 5, 2018:
Glenn Close Helps Celebrate Release of Andrew Lloyd Webber's UNMASKED
Monday March 5, 2018:
IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Plays in Concert at 92Y
Thursday March 8, 2018:
David Rabe's GOOD FOR OTTO Opens at The New Group
