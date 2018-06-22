BWW's On This Day - June 22, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Show Boat
The Cake
Log Cabin
Cyprus Avenue
Promises, Promises
Carmen Jones
Songs for a New World
Singin' In the Rain
The Sound Inside
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Knights of the Rose
Black Sparta
The King and I
Fiddler on the Roof
It Happened in Key West
Alice By Heart
My Name is Lucy Barton
Ruthless! The Musical
Fatherland
The Rink
Show Boat
The Beast in the Jungle
Three Tall Women
Othello
Woman and Scarecrow
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Promises, Promises
The Wiz
Kiss Me, Kate
Jagged Little Pill
Springsteen on Broadway
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Turn of the Screw
Songs for a New World
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Turn of the Screw
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18
CLOSING SOON:
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 6/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/25/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
Monday June 25, 2018:
Laura Benanti Will Host the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards
Monday June 25, 2018:
'Indoor Boys' Starring Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse Will Return For Season Two
Monday June 25, 2018:
10th Annual JIMMY AWARDS
Monday June 25, 2018:
Glick, Pace, Ruffalo, and More to Lead Reading of Larry Kramer's THE DESTINY OF ME
Monday June 25, 2018:
John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta, & Santino Fontana Lead Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES
Monday June 25, 2018:
The Legendary Chita Rivera to Play 92Y This June!
Wednesday June 27, 2018:
Corbin Bleu and More Announced for The Muny's Singin' In The Rain
Wednesday June 27, 2018:
Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein & More to Star in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Friday June 29, 2018:
Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
