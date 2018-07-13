BWW's On This Day - July 13, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Connector
A Doll's House, Part 2
Trainspotting
Fire in Dreamland
The Damned
Annie
The Waves
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Smokey Joe's Cafe
Straight White Men
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
Spamilton: An American Parody
The Chinese Lady
James and the Giant Peach
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
My Life on a Diet
Little Orphan Danny
Head Over Heels
An Ideal Husband
Jagged Little Pill
Sugar in Our Wounds
Angels in America
The Cher Show
Log Cabin
The Connector
It Happened in Key West
Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika
Pass Over
Girls & Boys
Annie
Red
The Damned
As You Like It
A Doll's House, Part 2
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
Tartuffe
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Dave
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/17/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/18/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/19/18
(Boston - 2018)
opening 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/22/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/24/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/25/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Cake
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/14/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/14/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(West End - 0)
closing 7/18/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
Saturday July 14, 2018:
Broadway Barks Announces Lineup of Stars
Sunday July 15, 2018:
Creative Team Announced for Joel Grey-Helmed Yiddish FIDDLER
Tuesday July 17, 2018:
Margherita, Lamon, and More Cast in EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL at NYMF
Wednesday July 18, 2018:
Peyton Ella Wins Title Role in Muny's ANNIE; Full Cast and Creative
Wednesday July 18, 2018:
Sieber and Simard To Lead ANNIE At The Muny
COMING UP: