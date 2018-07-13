BWW's On This Day - July 13, 2018

Jul. 13, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Dave
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18

The Connector
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18

Trainspotting
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18

Fire in Dreamland
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/16/18

The Damned
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/17/18

Annie
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/18/18

The Waves
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/19/18

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Boston - 2018)
opening 7/22/18

Smokey Joe's Cafe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/22/18

Straight White Men
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18

Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18

Spamilton: An American Parody
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/24/18

The Chinese Lady
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

My Life on a Diet
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/25/18

Little Orphan Danny
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

Head Over Heels
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Cake
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/14/18

An Ideal Husband
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/14/18

Jagged Little Pill
(Boston - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Angels in America
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Log Cabin
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

The Connector
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

It Happened in Key West
(West End - 0)
closing 7/18/18

Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

Girls & Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

Annie
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/25/18

Red
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Damned
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

As You Like It
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

Tartuffe
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

COMING UP:

Saturday July 14, 2018:
Broadway Barks Announces Lineup of Stars
Sunday July 15, 2018:
Creative Team Announced for Joel Grey-Helmed Yiddish FIDDLER
Tuesday July 17, 2018:
Margherita, Lamon, and More Cast in EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL at NYMF
Wednesday July 18, 2018:
Peyton Ella Wins Title Role in Muny's ANNIE; Full Cast and Creative
Wednesday July 18, 2018:
Sieber and Simard To Lead ANNIE At The Muny

