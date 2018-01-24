BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Outsider
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18

You Got Older
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 1/25/18

The Pill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/25/18

The Bench
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/26/18

Long Day's Journey Into Night
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/27/18

Cardinal
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

The Divide
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/31/18

Fire and Air
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/1/18

Intermission! the Musical
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 2/2/18

America is Hard to See
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/2/18

Hangmen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/5/18

In the Body of the World
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

[Porto]
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

Hey, Look Me Over!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/7/18

Crazy for You
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/7/18

Frozen
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Mushroom Cure
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/18

20th Century Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18

BLKS
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18

Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18

Glengarry Glen Ross
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

The Pill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

Terminus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Divide
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18

The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

Hey, Look Me Over!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

The Way of the World
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

Agnus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

COMING UP:

BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Thursday January 25, 2018:
Richard Kind, Karen Ziemba and More Set for 54 SINGS CURTAINS
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Friday January 26, 2018:
Benanti, Colella, Osnes & More to Meet Their Biggest Fans at BroadwayCon
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Friday January 26, 2018:
Chanler-Berat, Harada, Hunton & More Head to BroadwayCon 2018
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Friday January 26, 2018:
DVR Alert: Broadway's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Performs on NBC's TODAY
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Friday January 26, 2018:
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Soloist Releases 'EXPANDING TRADITION' Album
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Friday January 26, 2018:
HAMLISCH UNCOVERED Album with Kelli O'Hara & More Hits Stores Today
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Friday January 26, 2018:
Jeff Daniels' FLINT Makes World Premiere in Detroit
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Friday January 26, 2018:
Rapp, Brightman, Margherita, O'Hara & More Line Up for BroadwayCon 2018
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Friday January 26, 2018:
Slew of Stars Take Over BroadwayCon 2018
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Saturday January 27, 2018:
Geoffrey Nauffts Workshops New Musical at Texas State
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Saturday January 27, 2018:
Leslie Odom, Jr. Brings Jazz Chops to BLUE NOTE AT SEA
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Saturday January 27, 2018:
Starry CANDIDE Opens at LA Opera
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Sunday January 28, 2018:
BETWEEN THE LINES Plays in Concert at 92Y
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Sunday January 28, 2018:
Kelli O'Hara Plays The Herbst in San Francisco
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Sunday January 28, 2018:
Lenny Wolpe Stars in THE OUTSIDER at Paper Mill Playhouse
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Monday January 29, 2018:
28th Annual Ovation Awards
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Monday January 29, 2018:
Sara Jean Ford Stars in CALAMITY JANE in Concert at 54 Below
BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018 Tuesday January 30, 2018:
Greg Pierce's CARDINAL Opens at Second Stage

