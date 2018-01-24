BWW's On This Day - January 24, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
- A View From The Bridge Broadway - 2010
- Animal Farm Regional (US) - 1987
- Come Back, Little Sheba Broadway - 2008
- Dames at Sea Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 1973
- Looped US Tour - 2013
- Oh, Boy! Off-Broadway - 1985
- Rose mi Shell! Broadway - 1876
- Rose-Marie Broadway - 1927
- The Count of Luxembourg West End - 1983
- The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein Broadway - 1870
- The Outsider Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018
- The Turn of the Screw West End - 2013
- The Yankee Consul Broadway - 1905
- Thick As a Brick London Fringe - 2001
- Through the Night Off-Broadway - 2011
|OPENING SOON:
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18
You Got Older
The Pill
The Bench
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Cardinal
The Divide
Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Eugenius!
Fire and Air
Intermission! the Musical
America is Hard to See
Hangmen
In the Body of the World
[Porto]
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Hey, Look Me Over!
Crazy for You
Frozen
|CLOSING SOON:
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/18
20th Century Blues
BLKS
Mankind
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
Miles for Mary
The Pill
Terminus
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Agnus
COMING UP: