BWW's On This Day - December 26, 2018

Dec. 26, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Half Time
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Flamingo Kid
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Secret Garden
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Minutes
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

An Enemy of the People
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Come From Away
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Monsoon Wedding
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Dreamgirls
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

17 Again
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

A Star is Born
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

All About Eve
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Clueless
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Dog Day Afternoon
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Fingersmith
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Devil Wears Prada
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Crazy for You
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Kid Stays in the Picture
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Late Great Me: An Evening With Alan Jay Lerner
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Sting
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Noura
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Irving Berlin's White Christmas
(US Tour - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Christmas in Hell
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Ruben & Clay's 1st Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

What The Constitution Means to Me
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

The Net Will Appear
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

The Secret Garden
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/31/18

The Snowman
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/31/18

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/31/18

Foxfinder
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Messiah
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

Switzerland
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

COMING UP:

