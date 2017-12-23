BWW's On This Day - December 23, 2017

Dec. 23, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17

Rear Window
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Can-Can
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Finding Neverland
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Sousatzka
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Clue
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Les Miserables
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Mr. Holland's Opus
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

The Secret Theatre
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18

Lady Windermere's Fan
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18

Mary Stuart
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

The Snowy Day and Other Stories
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18

The Birthday Party
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18

Julius Caesar
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18

 CLOSING SOON:
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

An Act of God
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

Downtown Race Riot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

Diaspora
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

The Last Match
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

Describe the Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

Awake and Sing!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

Elf The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/29/17

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
(Off-Broadway - 2011)
closing 12/30/17

Cats
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/30/17

Muriel's Wedding
(Australia - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

A Woman of No Importance
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

COMING UP:

Monday December 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel, ALADDIN Stars & More Perform on ABC's Christmas Special Today
Tuesday December 26, 2017:
CBS Presents 40TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Tonight
Wednesday December 27, 2017:
CBS Presents Encore Broadcast of THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
Wednesday December 27, 2017:
FRANKENSTEIN Opens Off-Broadway
Wednesday December 27, 2017:
Robert Fairchild-Led FRANKENSTEIN Opens Off-Broadway

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • VIDEO: MAMMA MIA HERE WE GO AGAIN Teases First Trailer - Out Tomorrow!
  • Review Roundup - Critics Weigh In On THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Noah Galvin & Laura Dreyfuss Perform 'Only Us'
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Release More Tickets in February 2018
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Max von Essen in ANASTASIA!
  • London Production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Heading to Movie Theaters Worldwide

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com