BWW's On This Day - December 23, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Rear Window
Can-Can
Finding Neverland
Sousatzka
Clue
Les Miserables
Mr. Holland's Opus
The Secret Theatre
Disco Pigs
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Julius Caesar
Bedlam's Peter Pan
Harry Clarke
An Act of God
Downtown Race Riot
Diaspora
The Last Match
Describe the Night
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
Awake and Sing!
Elf The Musical
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Cats
Muriel's Wedding
The Great Gatsby
Oslo
Endangered!
A Woman of No Importance
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18
CLOSING SOON:
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2011)
closing 12/30/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/30/17
(Australia - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
Monday December 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel, ALADDIN Stars & More Perform on ABC's Christmas Special Today
Tuesday December 26, 2017:
CBS Presents 40TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Tonight
Wednesday December 27, 2017:
CBS Presents Encore Broadcast of THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
Wednesday December 27, 2017:
FRANKENSTEIN Opens Off-Broadway
Wednesday December 27, 2017:
Robert Fairchild-Led FRANKENSTEIN Opens Off-Broadway
