Oct. 9, 2018  

BWW Instagram Will Give A Front Row Seat To THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT, Tonight!

Tune in tonight at 7pm, EST on the BroadwayWorld Instagram account to get a front row seat to the Opening Night performance of The Jonathan Larson Project at 54Below!

Jonathan Larson wrote RENT and tick tick BOOM, the former a landmark Broadway game-changer and the latter a beloved musical gem. He was a brilliant, groundbreaking creator of musical theatre who died tragically at the age of 35, before seeing the worldwide acclaim his work would receive. Jonathan was posthumously awarded Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and his songs have come to be treasured and performed in 25 languages, from Mexico to Japan to Italy, from summer camps to the silver screen to Broadway.

But what about all of Jonathan's songs we've never heard?

The Jonathan Larson Project (October 9-14 at Feinstein's/54 Below) is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work. Songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia. Songs that were cut from RENT and tick tick BOOM. Songs written for theatrical revues and songs written for the radio. Songs never before publicly performed or recorded. Songs about politics and love and New York City.

