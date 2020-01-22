BWW Contest: Win Tickets To See Patina Miller at Town Hall in NYC!

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony nominee Patina Miller in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on February 3, 2020 at The Town Hall in New York. The contest will run now through January 27th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Patina Miller, a Tony-award winning actress currently starring on the CBS hit drama series Madam Secretary, has a resume that encompasses Broadway, TV, film, and music. She is most famously known for her role as Leading Player in the 2012-2013 Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz's 1972 musical, Pippin, directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. At the 67th annual Tony Awards, the musical won Best Revival, and Patina earned the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Additionally, she won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and received nominations for the Drama League Award and the Fred and Adele Astaire Award. Miller made her Broadway debut as the gutsy nightclub-singer-turned-nun, Deloris Van Cartier, in the stage adaptation of Sister Act. Her outstanding performance led to her first Tony nomination as well as a Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. Additionally, Miller starred in multiple Off-Broadway productions, including Ragtime at Avery Fisher Hall, City Center Encores! production of Kurt Weill and Maxwell Anderson's Lost in the Stars, and the Manhattan Theatre Club's Romantic Poetry. Patina also appeared in The Public Theater's pre-Broadway revival of Hair during its 2008 run at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, also under the direction of Diane Paulus. Her regional theatre credits include First You Dream, a Kander and Ebb revue at the Kennedy Center, Sister Act at the Alliance Theatre and Pasadena Playhouse, and the Philadelphia Theater Company production of Being Alive. She has participated in workshops for Book of Mormon, Nightingale and American Idiot. Prior to her numerous theater credits, Patina appeared in the renowned daytime soap opera All My Children. Miller made her feature film debut as 'Commander Paylor' in Lionsgate's famous trilogy The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, released in November 2014. Patina reprised her role in the final installment of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, in 2015. Patina performed her first solo concert at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts during its 2013-2014 theatrical season. She then made her New York City concert debut in February 2014 as part of Lincoln Center Theater's American Songbook series. Miller received a degree in musical theater from Carnegie Mellon University. She currently resides in New York City.

Get tickets to see Patina Miller with Seth Rudetsky at The Town Hall with tickets starting at $50 here!





