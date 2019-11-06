BROADWAY BALANCES AMERICA Features THE BAND'S VISIT Nov. 18

Broadway Across America's Telly Award-winning collaboration with "The Balancing Act®," the award-winning morning show on the Lifetime® Channel continues Season Six of the four-part series Broadway Balances America with THE BAND'S VISIT. This episode airs on Monday, November 18 at 7:30 am ET/PT and will re-air on Tuesday, November 26 at 7:30 am ET/PT.



THE BAND'S VISIT, presented by Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center and Broadway Across America-Milwaukee, comes to Milwaukee as part of the 2019/2020 Broadway Series. Performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, November 26-December 1. Individual tickets are currently available at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206, or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups 10+ SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.



One of the most celebrated musicals in recent history is leaving its mark on hearts all across North America. With a spellbinding score and an unconventional story, THE BAND'S VISIT continues to take theatergoers on an unforgettable journey. Sit down with the stars and creators to hear what makes this captivating ten-time Tony Award®-winning musical one that will resonate with audiences for a lifetime. Get ready to be swept away and learn why even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.



The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band's Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAKING IT one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history.a?? It is also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album.



In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.



The cast of world-class performers is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and the Broadway production, and Chilina Kennedy, known best for her historic run as Carole King in Broadway's Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.



With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.



To learn more about the Broadway Balances America series, please visit: www.broadwaybalancesamerica.com





