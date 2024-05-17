Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More to Star in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 24 Hour Musicals will take place on Monday June 10, 2024 at 7pm at Classic Stage Company's Lynn F. Angelson Theatre. This intensive theatrical endeavor will see artists write, rehearse and perform four new musicals in just 24 hours.

Artists for this year's event will include Carolyn Cantor (Sell/Buy/Date), Jesse Eisenberg (Happy Talk), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Josh Koenigsberg (“Orange Is The New Black”), Gabrielle Ruiz (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), plus many more to be announced.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the performance, when writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, musicians and production staff gather for a short orientation. Four writer and composer teams craft short musicals overnight (while actors and directors get some rest) and the next morning — after a furious printing and copying process — actors receive their scripts. Together with directors, choreographers and a live band, they begin rehearsal. Later that night, four brand new musicals take the stage in a one-night-only production!

Tickets start at $99 and are available at 24hourplays.org/musicals. Proceeds support the organization's non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming for students of all ages, professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and partner productions all around the world.