Sarah Paulson, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Win 2024 Drama League Awards - See the Full List

The 90th Annual Drama League Awards ceremony is being hosted at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Today, May 17, the best of Broadway gathers to celebrate the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City). Winners will be announced in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
The Drama League previously announced the 2024 Special Recognition Award Recipients: two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Groff will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Tony Award and two-time Academy Award winner Jessica Lange will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; Schele Williams will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and Kandi Burruss will receive the Gratitude Award, in recognition of her leadership and commitment to the theater industry as a producer and performer.
BroadwayWorld we be bringing you live updates from inside the ceremony. Check back to find out who takes home the top prizes! Winners are marked: **WINNER**
2024 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS WINNERS
The Comeuppance
Flex
Grief Hotel
The Hunt
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mother Play
Oh, Mary!
Patriots
Prayer For The French Republic
Stereophonic **WINNER**
Wet Brain
An Enemy Of The People
Appropriate **WINNER**
Danny And The Deep Blue Sea
Doubt: A Parable
The Effect
Mary Jane
Our Class
Purlie Victorious: A Non-confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
Uncle Vanya
The White Chip
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Harmony
The Heart Of Rock And Roll
Hell’s Kitchen **WINNER**
Illinoise
Lempicka
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
Teeth
Water For Elephants
Cabaret
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Here Lies Love
I Can Get It For You Wholesale
Merrily We Roll Along **WINNER**
Spamalot
The Who’s Tommy
The Wiz
Tara Ahmadinejad, Grief Hotel
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic **WINNER**
Sam Gold, An Enemy of The People
Rupert Goold, The Hunt
Rupert Goold, Patriots
Jamie Lloyd, The Effect
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Lila Neugebauer, Uncle Vanya
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Eric Ting, The Comeuppance
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Sarah Benson, Teeth
Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along **WINNER**
Des McAnuff, The Who’s Tommy
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Alex Timbers, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Gabby Beans, Jonah
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Jenn Colella, Suffs
Danny DeVito, I Need That
Caleb Eberhardt, The Comeuppance and An Enemy of the People
Alex Edelman, Just for Us
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Eden Espinosa, The Gardens of Anuncia and Lempicka
Paapa Essiedu, The Effect
Melissa Etheridge, Melissa Etheridge: My Window
Laurence Fishburne, Like They Do in the Movies
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Willam Jackson Harper, Primary Trust and Uncle Vanya
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Eddie Izzard, Hamlet
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz
Maribel Martinez, Bees and Honey
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Tobias Menzies, The Hunt
Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious, A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain
Nicole Ari Parker, The Refuge Plays
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate **WINNER**
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Aubrey Plaza, Danny and The Deep Blue Sea
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret
Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love and Oh, Mary!
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Zenzi Williams, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
Jehan O. Young, The Cotillion
The Drama League has also acknowledged the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in eligible Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.
Alfred Molina, Uncle Vanya
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Jonathan Groff
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Schele Williams
Contribution to the Theater – Jessica Lange
Gratitude Award – Kandi Burruss
IMPORTANT NOTES
The production of Here We Are was not considered for eligibility this season, at the production’s request.
Appropriate and Mary Jane, having originated Off-Broadway with substantially different production elements, including principal producers, are therefore deemed revivals by the Eligibility Committee and eligible in the Outstanding Revival of a Play category.
The productions of Prayer for the French Republic and Suffs, having originated Off-Broadway with substantially similar production elements, including principal producers, are deemed transfers by the Eligibility Committee and eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play and Outstanding Production of a Musical categories, respectively.
Videos