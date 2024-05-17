Sarah Paulson, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Win 2024 Drama League Awards - See the Full List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, May 17, the best of Broadway gathers to celebrate the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City). Winners will be announced in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

The Drama League previously announced the 2024 Special Recognition Award Recipients: two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Groff will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Tony Award and two-time Academy Award winner Jessica Lange will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; Schele Williams will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and Kandi Burruss will receive the Gratitude Award, in recognition of her leadership and commitment to the theater industry as a producer and performer.

BroadwayWorld we be bringing you live updates from inside the ceremony. Check back to find out who takes home the top prizes! Winners are marked: **WINNER**

2024 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS WINNERS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Comeuppance

Flex

Grief Hotel

The Hunt

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mother Play

Oh, Mary!

Patriots

Prayer For The French Republic

Stereophonic **WINNER**

Wet Brain

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

An Enemy Of The People

Appropriate **WINNER**

Danny And The Deep Blue Sea

Doubt: A Parable

The Effect

Mary Jane

Our Class

Purlie Victorious: A Non-confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Uncle Vanya

The White Chip

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Harmony

The Heart Of Rock And Roll

Hell’s Kitchen **WINNER**

Illinoise

Lempicka

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

Teeth

Water For Elephants

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Cabaret

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Here Lies Love

I Can Get It For You Wholesale

Merrily We Roll Along **WINNER**

Spamalot

The Who’s Tommy

The Wiz

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Tara Ahmadinejad, Grief Hotel

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic **WINNER**

Sam Gold, An Enemy of The People

Rupert Goold, The Hunt

Rupert Goold, Patriots

Jamie Lloyd, The Effect

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Lila Neugebauer, Uncle Vanya

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Eric Ting, The Comeuppance

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Sarah Benson, Teeth

Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along **WINNER**

Des McAnuff, The Who’s Tommy

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Alex Timbers, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Gabby Beans, Jonah

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Jenn Colella, Suffs

Danny DeVito, I Need That

Caleb Eberhardt, The Comeuppance and An Enemy of the People

Alex Edelman, Just for Us

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Eden Espinosa, The Gardens of Anuncia and Lempicka

Paapa Essiedu, The Effect

Melissa Etheridge, Melissa Etheridge: My Window

Laurence Fishburne, Like They Do in the Movies

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Willam Jackson Harper, Primary Trust and Uncle Vanya

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Eddie Izzard, Hamlet

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz

Maribel Martinez, Bees and Honey

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Tobias Menzies, The Hunt

Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious, A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain

Nicole Ari Parker, The Refuge Plays

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate **WINNER**

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Aubrey Plaza, Danny and The Deep Blue Sea

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love and Oh, Mary!

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Zenzi Williams, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Jehan O. Young, The Cotillion

The Drama League has also acknowledged the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in eligible Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Alfred Molina, Uncle Vanya

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Jonathan Groff

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Schele Williams

Contribution to the Theater – Jessica Lange

Gratitude Award – Kandi Burruss

IMPORTANT NOTES

The production of Here We Are was not considered for eligibility this season, at the production’s request.

Appropriate and Mary Jane, having originated Off-Broadway with substantially different production elements, including principal producers, are therefore deemed revivals by the Eligibility Committee and eligible in the Outstanding Revival of a Play category.

The productions of Prayer for the French Republic and Suffs, having originated Off-Broadway with substantially similar production elements, including principal producers, are deemed transfers by the Eligibility Committee and eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play and Outstanding Production of a Musical categories, respectively.