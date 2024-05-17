Jessica Lange to Discuss MOTHER PLAY on THE VIEW Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tune in to see Jessica Lange on The View next week!

The Tony-nominated actress will appear on the program on Thursday, May 23 to discuss her role in Paula Vogel's Mother Play, which is currently playing at the Hayes Theater. The daytime talk show airs each weekday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on ABC.

Mother Play is directed by Tina Landau and stars Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award winner Jessica Lange, and Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons.

From Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) comes Mother Play, a bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest new play about the hold our family has over us and the surprises we find when we unpack the past.

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis (Jessica Lange) is supervising her teenage children, Carl (Jim Parsons) and Martha (Celia Keenan-Bolger), as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas