Kate Baldwin, Santino Fontana and More to Lead CLASSICS UP CLOSE: BERNSTEIN'S BROADWAY at CSC

Classic Stage Company will present Classics Up Close: Bernstein’s Broadway, a benefit concert directed by Cara Akselrad. Classics Up Close will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Sunday June 9 at 7pm.



“Musical theater is a classic American genre, and at CSC we love exploring the great composers and lyricists whose work has come to comprise the canon of great musicals,” shared Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson. “Leonard Bernstein contributed so much to the arts, and we’re excited to put the focus specifically on his creations for Broadway musicals. Getting to hear his gorgeous music as sung by these stunning performers in our intimate space is sure to be an extraordinary experience.”



Join Classic Stage Company for an evening of song, sharing the best of Leonard Bernstein’s music written for the Broadway stage. You’ll hear numbers from classics like On the Town, West Side Story, Wonderful Town, and a “Glitter and Be Gay” like you’ve never heard it before, all performed up close and personal in CSC’s intimate theater. This musical celebration will feature performances from great Broadway voices including Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company), Santino Fontana (CSC’s I Can Get It for You Wholesale), Alysha Umphress (On The Town) and more to be announced!



Tickets for the benefit range from $100-500. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact giving@classicstage.org or call 212-677-4210 x18.