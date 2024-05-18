Rialto Chatter: SINATRA: THE MUSICAL Aiming for Broadway Run in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sinatra: The Musical is aiming for a Broadway run in 2025, according to Frank Sinatra's daughter Tina Sinatra, who discussed the production in an interview with Harvey Brownstone.

Sinatra: The Musical had its World Premiere at Birmingham Rep from September 23 to October 28, 2023, directed by Kathleen Marshall. The musical features a book by Joe DiPietro. Matt Doyle starred as Frank Sinatra, with Ana Villafañe as Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra.

Check out rehearsal photos from the production here!

When asked about Sinatra: The Musical's Broadway plans, Tina Sinatra said: "Well, I'd say we're inching there. There're a lot of plays ahead of us. You get on a long line once they start opening, which they are now, this season is coming up... we'll see what succeeds and what doesn't. Wishing everybody well, but the fewer successes, the more you move up."

"We are talking to one of the most renowned theaters on Broadway, and he's got to go to Broadway. West End is too busy, and we'll get there someday. They just have no real estate really."

Sinatra says she thinks the production will open "certainly no later than Fall of '25 and could be sooner."

The Birmingham Rep production also featured Dawn Buckland as Dolly Sinatra, with Vincent Riotta as Marty Sinatra, Carl Patrick as George Evans, and the role of Little Nancy was shared by Amelia Connor, Effie Gell and Isla Granville.

Maddy Ambus (Marlene Dietrich), Lindsay Atherton (Swing), Tyler Orphé Baker (Nat King Cole), Greg Bernstein (Gene Kelly), Samara Casteallo (Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda Hopper) Alastair Crosswell (Ensemble), Frances Dee (Judy Garland), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Nelson Riddle), Ryesha Higgs (Billie Holiday), Stevie Hutchinson (Lee Mortimer), Lottie Power (Lana Turner), Spin (Sammy Davis, Jr.) and John Stacey (Mitch Miller) rounded out the rest of the cast.

The Birmingham Rep production creative team included Gareth Valentine (Music Supervisor) and Peter McKintosh (Set Designer), Jon Morrell (Costume Designer), Tim Mitchell (Lighting Designer), Paul Groothuis (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer), Larry Blank & John Clayton (Orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (Arranger), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), David Grindrod & Will Burton (UK Casting Directors), Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director), Jason Thinger (US Casting (Carnahan)), Stevan Mijailovic (Associate Director), and Carol Lee Meadows (Associate Choreographer).

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.