Video: Matt Gould Performs 'Woman Is' From LEMPICKA

Watch as Matt Gould performs 'Woman Is' from Lempicka!

About Matt Gould

Matt Gould (Composer) is a two-time recipient of the Richard Rodgers Award, The Jonathan Larson Award, and the ASCAP Foundation’s Dean Kay, Harold Adamson and Richard Rodgers Awards. His musical Invisible Thread (aka Witness Uganda) had its New York premier at Second Stage Theater and its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard. His original musical Lempicka premiered at the Williamstown Theater Festival in 2018. Other works include The Family Project (Center Theatre Group) and Twilight in Manchego, directed by Tony Award winner Billy Porter. Gould has written and arranged music for Playwrights Horizons, and translated, adapted and directed Romeo and Juliet in Pulaar (Mauritania, West Africa). He has performed across the US and around the world, including in Uganda, Mauritania, and Japan. A graduate of Boston University’s College of Fine Arts, he is a frequent speaker and guest lecturer at schools and Universities. He is the co-director of UgandaProject.

About Lempicka

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.