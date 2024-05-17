Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Take Part in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Album Signing

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
Kelli O’Hara, Brian d’Arcy James, and composer Adam Guettel will celebrate the CD release of Days of Wine and Rose's original cast album with a signing at New York’s Drama Book Shop, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 12:30pm.
Nonesuch Records released Days of Wine and Roses digitally in December and on CD May 17. Craig Lucas wrote the show’s book and Michael Greif directs the production, which ran at the Atlantic Theater Company before moving to Broadway in January. The searing musical, based on the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay of the same name, is about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. Days of Wine and Roses marked the reunion of Guettel and Lucas, who last collaborated on the six-time Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza.
John McWhorter, writing in the New York Times, said of Days of Wine and Roses, “Repeated listenings compound the amazement. [Guettel’s] work, such as the musicals Floyd Collins and The Light in the Piazza, has always offered that kind of challenge—initially leaving a feeling of: Beautiful, but wait, I need to hear it again —and those up for it have a way of coming away shining like Moses down from the Mount. The new score has the same effect.”
Days of Wine and Roses features direction by Michael Greif, choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judy Schoenfeld served as production stage manager. The Broadway production was produced by Kevin McCollum, Mark Cortale, and Sing Out Louise Productions.
