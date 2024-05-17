Bartlett Sher Will Direct Upcoming LA LA LAND Musical Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Director Bartlett Sher is currently in the UK working on his revival of "Kiss Me, Kate." In an interview with WhatsOnStage, Sher shared news about another project – the stage adaptation of the acclaimed film La La Land.

The film, which garnered six Academy Awards including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, features Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a jazz musician and an aspiring actress navigating their careers in Hollywood.

The film, directed by Damien Chazelle, includes a score by Justin Hurwitz with lyrics by the "Dear Evan Hansen" team, Pasek and Paul. Iconic songs from the film include “Someone In The Crowd,” “City of Stars,” and “Another Day of Sun.”

Announced early last year, the stage production of "La La Land" will be directed by Sher, known for his work on "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The King and I," and "South Pacific."

The book will be written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. Since the announcement, there has been little information available.

Sher recently provided an update, confirming the show is still in the works. "I am still working on La La Land. We are working with producer Marc Platt, who is also the producer of Wicked, so it’s the same group," said Sher.

He continued, "We’re in the middle of workshops and trying to find a theatrical language for this amazing film. So we’re in the middle of that right now, and when I’m done with this [Kiss Me, Kate], I go back to New York for some more workshops."