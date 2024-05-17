Jane Lynch Says She 'Should Have Stayed' in FUNNY GIRL With Lea Michele

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



People reports that at a recent event Jane Lynch (who's Broadway credits include Funny Girl and the most recent revival of Annie) shared she regrets not staying in Funny Girl following Beanie Feldstein's departure.

"Lea Michele, ladies and gentlemen. She basically had her dream come true — and the dream for the show come true — for Funny Girl. And she just really killed it, knocked it out of the park." said Lynch. "We almost overlapped. There's a part of me now going, 'You should have stayed. You should have stayed.'"

Jane Lynch, most recently onstage playing Mrs. Rosie Brice in Funny Girl opposite Beanie Feldstein is a five-time Emmy, two-time SAG Award, and Golden Globe Winner. Coming up, she'll appear in season four of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

She co-starred on the award-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as hosting NBC’s hit game show The Weakest Link. She is well known for her Emmy-winning role as host of Hollywood Game Night, as well as her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee.

Additional television credits include portraying Janet Reno in Manifesto, Space Force, Only Murders in the Building, Criminal Minds, The Good Fight, Portlandia, Angel From Hell, Party Down, Lovespring International, Two and a Half Men and The L Word.

Lynch’s film credits include Wreck It Ralph I and II, The Three Stooges, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Talladega Nights, Role Models, Julie & Julia, A Mighty Wind, Best In Show, For Your Consideration, and Ivy + Bean for Netflix.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2013 production of Annie. Her additional theater work includes Oh Sister, My Sister at the Tamarind Theatre and Love, Loss and What I Wore at the Off-Broadway Westside Theatre.

Lynch was raised near Chicago and cut her theatrical teeth at the Second City and Steppenwolf Theatre. Her memoir, Happy Accidents, topped several national bestsellers lists, including The New York Times and Los Angeles Time