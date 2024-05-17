Video: The Avett Brothers Announce SWEPT AWAY Broadway Transfer From Queens Concert

Click Here for More on SWEPT AWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight, live from the stage at Forest Hills Stadium, The Avett Brothers announced that their new musical Swept Away will begin previews on Broadway this fall at a Shubert theater to-be-announced. Watch the video!

Said Scott and Seth Avett, breaking the news earlier than planned in their speech, “Some of you may have already seen our (Broadway) show….”. Continuing after raucous applause, “It’s already been an amazing journey for us and a learning experience which we’ve been so privileged and blessed to be a part of, and we are here to announce that Swept Away is indeed officially coming to Broadway this fall!”

Immediately following the announcement, Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Arena Stage cast members joined the Brothers on stage to perform the title song.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown).

Broadway casting to be announced at a later date.

The Swept Away creative team includes music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.