The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY To Open On Broadway In Fall 2024

The new musical Swept Away, with music by The Avett Brothers, will begin performances on Broadway this fall.

Specifics for the show's Broadway production, including an official theater and dates, are still under wraps, but according to a spokesperson will open this fall at a Shubert theater.

Said Scott and Seth Avett, breaking the news earlier than planned in their speech, “Some of you may have already seen our (Broadway) show….”. Continuing after raucous applause, “It’s already been an amazing journey for us and a learning experience which we’ve been so privileged and blessed to be a part of, and we are here to announce that Swept Away is indeed officially coming to Broadway this fall!

The musical, which recently enjoyed an acclaimed run at Arena Stage, will arrive on Broadway with the principal actors from previous productions, Tony Award-winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award-nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall. Check out what the critics had to say in DC.

According to the report, the actors were introduced as "the cast of the soon-to-be-officially Broadway show” when they joined the band onstage at a concert this evening.

About Swept Away

Set in 1888, Swept Away follows four survivors—a young man in search of adventure (Enscoe), his big brother who has sworn to protect him (Sands), a captain at the end of a long career at sea (Duvall), and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace (Gallagher)—after a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. How far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences? Described as “reverberating all the way into your core” (San Francisco Chronicle), this electrifying, soul-stirring musical explores how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness, if only we’ll let it.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer, Tony- nominated Choreographer David Neumann, Music Arranger & Orchestrator Chris Miller, Music Arranger & Orchestrator / Music Supervisor Brian Usifer, Music Director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning Set Designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning Sound Designer John Shivers, New York Casting Director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA, DC Casting Director Joseph Pinzon, Stage Manager Matthew Leiner, and Assistant Stage Managers Alice M. Pollitt, Marne Anderson, and Jalon Payton.