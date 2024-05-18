Unpack the Tony Awards History of the 2024 Nominated Revivals

Eight of this year's shows have had a turn at the Tonys in previous years.
The results of the 2024 Tony races are still up in the air, but many of this season's nominated revivals have been Tony-tested before. How did they fare? The past may not always be the best indicator of the future, but accolades of years past provide interesting insight nonetheless. Check out a complete list of who was nominated, in what categories, and most importantly... if they won!
Note: ** = winner
The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
2024: 9 nominations
Best Revival of a Musical
Eddie Redmayne (Emcee) - Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Gayle Rankin (Sally Bowles) - Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Steven Skybell (Herr Schultz) - Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Bebe Neuwirth (Fraulein Schneider) - Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Tom Scutt - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Tom Scutt - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Isabella Byrd - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Nick Lidster for Autograph - Best Sound Design of a Musical
2014: 0 wins, 2 nominations
Danny Burstein (Herr Schultz)- Best Featured Actor In a Musical
Linda Emond (Fraulien Schneider)- Best Featured Actress In a Musical
1998: 4 wins, 10 nominations
**Best Revival Of A Musical
**Alan Cumming (Emcee)- Best Leading Actor In A Musical
**Natasha Richardson (Sally Bowles)- Best Leading Actress In A Musical
**Ron Rifkin (Herr Schultz)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical
Mary Louise Wilson- Best Featured Actress In A Musical
William Ivey Long- Best Costume Design
Peggy Eisenhauer and Mike Baldassari- Best Lighting Design
Rob Marshall- Best Choreography
Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall- Best Direction Of A Musical
Michael Gibson- Best Orchestrations
1988: 0 wins, 4 nominations
Best Revival
Werner Klemperer (Herr Schultz)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical
Alyson Reed (Sally Bowles) - Best Featured Actress In A Musical
Regina Resnik (Fraulein Schneider)- Best Featured Actress In A Musical
1967: 8 wins, 11 nominations
**Best Musical
**Fred Ebb and John Kander- Best Composer And Lyricist
**Joel Grey (Emcee)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical
**Peg Murray (Fraulein Kost)- Best Featured Actress In A Musical
**Boris Aronson- Best Scenic Design
**Patricia Zipprodt- Best Costume Design
**Ronald Field- Best Choreography
**Harold Prince- Best Direction Of A Musical
Jack Gilford (Herr Schultz)- Best Leading Actor In A Musical
Lotte Lenya (Fraulein Schneider)- Best Leading Actress In A Musical
Edward Winter (Ernst Ludwig)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical
2024: 7 nominations
Best Revival of a Musical
Jonathan Groff (Franklin Shepard))- Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Daniel Radcliffe (Charley Kringas)- Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Lindsay Mendez (Mary Flynn) - Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Kai Harada - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Maria Friedman - Best Direction of a Musical
Jonathan Tunick - Best Orchestrations
1982: 0 wins, 1 nomination
Stephen Sondheim- Best Original Score
2024: 6 nominations
Best Revival of a Play
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Purlie Victorious Judson) - Best Leading Actor in a Play
Kara Young (Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins) - Best Featured Actress in a Play
Derek McLane - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play
Kenny Leon - Best Direction of a Play
1962: 0 wins, 1 nomination
Godfrey M. Cambridge (Gitlow Judson)- Best Featured Actor In A Play
2024: 5 nominations
Best Revival of a Play
Jeremy Strong (Dr. Thomas Stockmann) - Best Leading Actor in a Play
dots - Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Zinn - Best Costume Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd - Best Lighting Design of a Play
2013: 0 nominations
1971: 0 nominations
1950: 0 nominations
2024: 3 nominations
Liev Schreiber (Father Flynn) - Best Leading Actor in a Play
Amy Ryan (Sister Aloysius)- Best Leading Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Mrs. Muller)- Best Featured Actress in a Play
2005: 4 wins, 8 nominations
**Best Play
**Cherry Jones (Sister Aloysius)- Best Leading Actress In A Play
**Adriane Lenox (Mrs. Muller)- Best Featured Actress In A Play
**Doug Hughes- Best Direction Of A Play
Brían F. O'Byrne (Father Flynn)- Best Leading Actor In A Play
Heather Goldenhersh (Sister James)- Best Featured Actress In A Play
John Lee Beatty- Best Scenic Design Of A Play
Pat Collins- Best Lighting Design Of A Play
2024: 1 nomination
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Lady of the Lake)- Best Featured Actress in a Musical
2005: 3 wins, 14 nominations
**Best Musical
**Sara Ramirez (Lady of the Lake)- Best Featured Actress In A Musical
**Mike Nichols- Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Idle- Best Book Of A Musical
John Du Prez and Eric Idle- Best Original Score
Hank Azaria (Sir Lancelot)- Best Leading Actor In A Musical
Tim Curry (King Arthur)- Best Leading Actor In A Musical
Michael McGrath (Patsy)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical
Christopher Sieber (Sir Gallahad)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical
Casey Nicholaw- Best Choreography
Larry Hochman- Best Orchestrations
Tim Hatley- Best Scenic Design Of A Musical
Tim Hatley- Best Costume Design Of A Musical
Hugh Vanstone-Best Lighting Design Of A Musical
2024: 1 nomination
William Jackson Harper (Astrov) - Best Leading Actor in a Play
2000: 0 wins, 2 nominations
Amy Ryan (Sonya)- Best Featured Actress In A Play
Tony Walton- Best Scenic Design
1995: 0 nominations
1974: 3 nominations
Nicol Williamson (Vanya)- Best Actor In Play
George C. Scott (Astrov) - Best Actor In Play
Mike Nichols- Best Direction Of A Play
2024: 1 nomination
Best Revival of a Musical
1993: 5 wins, 11 nominations
**Pete Townshend- Best Original Score
**John Arnone- Best Scenic Design
**Chris Parry- Best Lighting Design
**Des McAnuff- Best Direction Of A Musical
**Wayne Cilento- Best Choreography
Best Musical
Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff- Best Book Of A Musical
Paul Kandel (Uncle Ernie)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical
Michael Cerveris (Tommy)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical
Marcia Mitzman (Mrs. Walker)- Best Featured Actress In A Musical
David C. Woolard- Best Costume Design
Videos