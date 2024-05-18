Unpack the Tony Awards History of the 2024 Nominated Revivals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The results of the 2024 Tony races are still up in the air, but many of this season's nominated revivals have been Tony-tested before. How did they fare? The past may not always be the best indicator of the future, but accolades of years past provide interesting insight nonetheless. Check out a complete list of who was nominated, in what categories, and most importantly... if they won!

Note: ** = winner

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Cabaret

2024: 9 nominations

Best Revival of a Musical

Eddie Redmayne (Emcee) - Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Gayle Rankin (Sally Bowles) - Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Steven Skybell (Herr Schultz) - Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Bebe Neuwirth (Fraulein Schneider) - Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Tom Scutt - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Tom Scutt - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Isabella Byrd - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Nick Lidster for Autograph - Best Sound Design of a Musical

2014: 0 wins, 2 nominations

Danny Burstein (Herr Schultz)- Best Featured Actor In a Musical

Linda Emond (Fraulien Schneider)- Best Featured Actress In a Musical

1998: 4 wins, 10 nominations

**Best Revival Of A Musical

**Alan Cumming (Emcee)- Best Leading Actor In A Musical

**Natasha Richardson (Sally Bowles)- Best Leading Actress In A Musical

**Ron Rifkin (Herr Schultz)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical

Mary Louise Wilson- Best Featured Actress In A Musical

William Ivey Long- Best Costume Design

Peggy Eisenhauer and Mike Baldassari- Best Lighting Design

Rob Marshall- Best Choreography

Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall- Best Direction Of A Musical

Michael Gibson- Best Orchestrations

1988: 0 wins, 4 nominations

Best Revival

Werner Klemperer (Herr Schultz)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical

Alyson Reed (Sally Bowles) - Best Featured Actress In A Musical

Regina Resnik (Fraulein Schneider)- Best Featured Actress In A Musical

1967: 8 wins, 11 nominations

**Best Musical

**Fred Ebb and John Kander- Best Composer And Lyricist

**Joel Grey (Emcee)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical

**Peg Murray (Fraulein Kost)- Best Featured Actress In A Musical

**Boris Aronson- Best Scenic Design

**Patricia Zipprodt- Best Costume Design

**Ronald Field- Best Choreography

**Harold Prince- Best Direction Of A Musical

Jack Gilford (Herr Schultz)- Best Leading Actor In A Musical

Lotte Lenya (Fraulein Schneider)- Best Leading Actress In A Musical

Edward Winter (Ernst Ludwig)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical

Merrily We Roll Along

2024: 7 nominations

Best Revival of a Musical

Jonathan Groff (Franklin Shepard))- Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe (Charley Kringas)- Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Lindsay Mendez (Mary Flynn) - Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kai Harada - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Maria Friedman - Best Direction of a Musical

Jonathan Tunick - Best Orchestrations

1982: 0 wins, 1 nomination

Stephen Sondheim- Best Original Score

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

2024: 6 nominations

Best Revival of a Play

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Purlie Victorious Judson) - Best Leading Actor in a Play

Kara Young (Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins) - Best Featured Actress in a Play

Derek McLane - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play

Kenny Leon - Best Direction of a Play

1962: 0 wins, 1 nomination

Godfrey M. Cambridge (Gitlow Judson)- Best Featured Actor In A Play

An Enemy of the People

2024: 5 nominations

Best Revival of a Play

Jeremy Strong (Dr. Thomas Stockmann) - Best Leading Actor in a Play

dots - Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Zinn - Best Costume Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd - Best Lighting Design of a Play

2013: 0 nominations

1971: 0 nominations

1950: 0 nominations

Doubt: A Parable

2024: 3 nominations

Liev Schreiber (Father Flynn) - Best Leading Actor in a Play

Amy Ryan (Sister Aloysius)- Best Leading Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Mrs. Muller)- Best Featured Actress in a Play

2005: 4 wins, 8 nominations

**Best Play

**Cherry Jones (Sister Aloysius)- Best Leading Actress In A Play

**Adriane Lenox (Mrs. Muller)- Best Featured Actress In A Play

**Doug Hughes- Best Direction Of A Play

Brían F. O'Byrne (Father Flynn)- Best Leading Actor In A Play

Heather Goldenhersh (Sister James)- Best Featured Actress In A Play

John Lee Beatty- Best Scenic Design Of A Play

Pat Collins- Best Lighting Design Of A Play

Monty Python's Spamalot

2024: 1 nomination

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Lady of the Lake)- Best Featured Actress in a Musical

2005: 3 wins, 14 nominations

**Best Musical

**Sara Ramirez (Lady of the Lake)- Best Featured Actress In A Musical

**Mike Nichols- Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Idle- Best Book Of A Musical

John Du Prez and Eric Idle- Best Original Score

Hank Azaria (Sir Lancelot)- Best Leading Actor In A Musical

Tim Curry (King Arthur)- Best Leading Actor In A Musical

Michael McGrath (Patsy)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical

Christopher Sieber (Sir Gallahad)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical

Casey Nicholaw- Best Choreography

Larry Hochman- Best Orchestrations

Tim Hatley- Best Scenic Design Of A Musical

Tim Hatley- Best Costume Design Of A Musical

Hugh Vanstone-Best Lighting Design Of A Musical

Uncle Vanya

2024: 1 nomination

William Jackson Harper (Astrov) - Best Leading Actor in a Play

2000: 0 wins, 2 nominations

Amy Ryan (Sonya)- Best Featured Actress In A Play

Tony Walton- Best Scenic Design

1995: 0 nominations

1974: 3 nominations

Nicol Williamson (Vanya)- Best Actor In Play

George C. Scott (Astrov) - Best Actor In Play

Mike Nichols- Best Direction Of A Play

The Who's Tommy

2024: 1 nomination

Best Revival of a Musical

1993: 5 wins, 11 nominations

**Pete Townshend- Best Original Score

**John Arnone- Best Scenic Design

**Chris Parry- Best Lighting Design

**Des McAnuff- Best Direction Of A Musical

**Wayne Cilento- Best Choreography

Best Musical

Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff- Best Book Of A Musical

Paul Kandel (Uncle Ernie)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical

Michael Cerveris (Tommy)- Best Featured Actor In A Musical

Marcia Mitzman (Mrs. Walker)- Best Featured Actress In A Musical

David C. Woolard- Best Costume Design