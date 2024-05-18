Jessica Lange Says LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Film is Now Finished

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In an interview with People Magazine, Jessica Lange has confirmed that the film adaptation of Long Day's Journey into Night is now finished.

"It's finally finished. You'll be able to see it in theaters," Lange told People.

Production wrapped on the film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer prize-winning play, Long Day's Journey Into Night in November of 2022, and financial problems have impacted its release.

"It was a project that we all loved and were passionate about, but the money was never fully there so it was always scraping together a little bit here, a little bit there. And I think now, maybe, we finally have finished it. Hopefully!," Lange went on to say.

Theatre and opera director Jonathan Kent is making his film directing debut with the project. It was shot on location in County Wicklow, Ireland and David Lindsay-Abaire adapted the play for the screen.

Lange will reprise her role as Mary Tyrone. Harris is portraying her husband, James. Foster plays their son, Jamie. Morgan plays their other son, Edmund, who is a portrait of O'Neill himself.

Lange won a Tony Award for playing the same role on Broadway in 2016 in a revival also directed by Kent. She was also nominated for an Olivier Award for playing the role on the West End in 2000.

Elegant in its simplicity yet limitless in its scope, Long Day's Journey Into Night is the tale of an ordinary summer's day with extraordinary consequences.

Drawing so heavily from the author's personal history that it could only be produced posthumously, the story of the Tyrone family and their battle to unearth-and conceal-a lifetime of secrets continues to reveal itself to audiences as one of the most profound and powerful plays ever written.

Mark Wolf served as director of photography and the film features production design by Anna Rackard. The costume design is by Joan Bergin and Jane Greenwood.

BKStudios' CEO, David Gilbery (The Lost Daughter), is the film's executive producer and Naomi George is head of production. The film is co-produced with Redmond Morris and his Irish production company Four Provinces Films.