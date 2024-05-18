Video: Brian d'Arcy James Opens Up About His 'Most Satisfying and Gratifying Experience Onstage'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brian d'Arcy James has been here before. Ahead of earning a Tony nomination for his spectacular work in this season's Days of Wine and Roses, he has originated some of musical theatre's most iconic charcters and has previously earned four other nominations (his first, coincidentally for 2002's Sweet Smell of Success, which also co-starred Kelli O'Hara).

"I've never been asked to do the kinds of things that I had to do with this character- the exploration of the terrain of what they go through," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The fact that [Kelli and I] were given the same request and knowing that the person I was doing it with was fearless, inventive, inquisitive, and wanted the best of every moment... that made me a better actor."

Watch as Brian chats more about his beloved co-star, the long eveolution of this piece, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.