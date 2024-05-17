Nick Fradiani to Perform on AMERICAN IDOL Season Finale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tune in this Sunday to see American Idol winner A Beautiful Noise star Nick Fradianai appear on the season finale of American Idol!

Fradianai entered as an American Idol contestant in 2015, winning first place in the show's fourteenth season. The following season, he returned to mentor contestants on the show. Currently, he is starring in A Beautiful Noise as Neil Diamond on Broadway, which is playing at the Broadhurst Theatre through Sunday, June 30 before embarking on an North American tour launching this fall in Providence, Rhode Island.

In the finale, the Top 3 finalists give their all for the last chance to earn America’s vote. Jon Bon Jovi serves as guest mentor and performer, plus special performances from music legends and today’s top stars, including Fradianai. The episode airs Sunday, May 19, 2024 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas