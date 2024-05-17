Disney on Broadway Stars Will Unite for 30th Anniversary Sing-Along at BroadwayCon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Be our guest! BroadwayCon 2024 will host The Disney on Broadway Sing-Along on Saturday, July 27 at 1:15 PM.

For 30 years, Disney on Broadway has brought the magic of Disney to spectacular life on Broadway, with beloved, Tony®-winning shows like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Newsies and more. In celebration of Disney on Broadway’s 30th anniversary, original stars James Monroe Iglehart (2014 Tony winner for Aladdin), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Patti Murin (Frozen) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) invite you to ‘Be Their Guest’ in a sing-along featuring fan favorite numbers from Disney on Broadway’s nine Broadway musicals, including "Hakuna Matata," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Whole New World" and "Let It Go."

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of A Strange Loop (2022), POTUS (2022), SIX (2020, 2022), Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), appearances by Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton (2022), Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

Bios

James Monroe Iglehart is multi-award winning actor from stage and screen. A Broadway veteran with such credits as King Arthur in the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s

Spamalot, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Hamilton in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Freestyle Love Supreme. He is mostly known for his Tony winning role as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. His screen credits include shows like Netflix series “Maniac“, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, “Elementary”, “Law & Order:SVU.” “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” and the feature films “The Three Christs” and “Disney DisEnchanted.” He is an Emmy nominated voice actor lending his voice to animated tv shows and movies for Disney such as Mr PuppyPaws in “Disney’s SuperKitties”, Martin in “Disney’s Kiff” and the Disney full length feature “Wish”. He can also be heard on the YouTube sensation “HelluvaBoss” as Asmodeus and the new hit Amazon show “Hazbin Hotel” as well as shows on Nickelodeon, Apple TV, and Netflix. His greatest joy are his beautiful grown children and marriage to his lovely wife Dawn for over 20 years.

Kara Lindsay is best known for originating the role of Katherine Plumber in Disney’s NEWSIES on Broadway. She then reprised her role as Katherine for the 2017 Newsies Feature Film release now streaming on Disney+. Kara is also known as one of WICKED’s longest running Glinda’s both on Broadway and the National Tour. She starred in the Broadway company of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical as Cynthia Weil and continued to portray her role until she was 5 months pregnant with her beautiful son. Most recently, Kara was standing by for Sutton Foster at New York City Center’s production of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS. Kara began her career playing Laura Ingalls Wilder opposite Melissa Gilbert in the Guthrie Theater Production and National Tour of LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE The Musical. She has appeared in many regional productions around the country from Sacramento Music Circus’ SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN as Kathy Selden to Kansas City Rep’s CABARET as Sally Bowles to 5th Avenue Theater’s LONE STAR LOVE as Miss Ann Page. TV credits include “Murphy Brown” as Callie, soloist on ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”, soloist on ABC’s “Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Celebration”, performer at the 2012 Tony Awards and the 2011 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Kara received her BFA in Theater at Carnegie Mellon University. Kara’s greatest pride and joy is her four year old son Emerson and husband Kevin Massey! She is represented by Industry Entertainment and Stewart Talent.

Patti Murin is best known for her critically acclaimed turn originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/national tour credits: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda) and Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love’s Labour’s Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: many Hallmark movies including “In Merry Measure,” “Love On Iceland” and “Mystic Christmas.” Recurring roles on “Chicago Med” and “Royal Pains.” @pattimurin

Josh Strickland created the leading role of Tarzan in Disney’s Tarzan on Broadway. He subsequently made his starring Las Vegas debut in PEEPSHOW at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort while concurrently co-starring in the hit E! reality show Holly's World. Josh reprised the role of Tarzan in Oberhausen, Germany. Strickland has also appeared several times internationally with the all-star cast of Disney’s Broadway Hits, including the Emmy winning concert at Royal Albert Hall.

About Disney Theatrical Group

Disney Theatrical Group, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its ten Broadway titles have been seen by more than 200 million theatregoers and have been nominated for 62 Tony® Awards, winning

Broadway’s highest honor 20 times. The company’s inaugural production, Beauty and the Beast, opened in 1994, playing a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and produced in replica productions around the world over four decades. In November 1997, Disney made theatrical history with the opening of The Lion King, which received six 1998 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Director, Julie Taymor, who became the first woman in Broadway history to the win the award. Surpassing 25 landmark years on Broadway, it has welcomed 112 million visitors worldwide to date and has nine productions currently running worldwide. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica and its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or entertainment title in box office history. Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida opened on Broadway next, winning four 2000 Tony Awards. It was followed by Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, which opened in London in 2004 and went on to enjoy a six-year Tony-winning Broadway run. Tarzan®, Tony-nominated for its 2006 Broadway premiere, went on to become an international hit with an award-winning production enjoying a ten-year run in Germany. In January 2008, The Little Mermaid opened on Broadway and was the best-selling new musical of that year. Disney Theatrical Group opened two critically acclaimed productions on Broadway in 2012, winning seven Tony Awards between them: Peter and the Starcatcher and Newsies, each of which enjoyed a two-year run and launched North American tours, with Newsies playing a record-breaking Fathom Events in-cinema release. Aladdin, Disney Theatrical Group’s 2014 hit, continues its smash Broadway run. It has launched nine productions around the globe and been seen by more than 17 million guests. Disney Theatrical Group’s newest hit, the 2018 Tony-nominated Best Musical Frozen currently has four productions around the world. Other stage ventures include the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney’s High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin and King David in concert on Broadway. Disney Theatrical Group has collaborated with the nation’s preeminent theatres to develop new stage musicals including The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday and Hercules. As a part of the recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney Theatrical Group also heads the Buena Vista Theatrical banner, which licenses Fox titles for stage adaptations including Anastasia, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Mrs. Doubtfire. With dozens of productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day. Next on the Disney Theatrical schedule: the world-premiere of Hercules in Hamburg, Germany and the North American tour of a reimagined production of Beauty and The Beast in 2025.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre’s answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From July 26-28, 2024, join some of Broadway’s biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the New York Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2024 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season’s hits, and discussions featuring the industry’s top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.