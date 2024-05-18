Grace Ellis Takes Over Our Instagram Story To Go Behind-the-Scenes of Argyle Theatre's A BRONX TALE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune into our Instagram story today as Grace Ellis shares a behind-the-scenes look at A Bronx Tale, currently running at Argyle Theatre.

Grace Ellis Solomon (Jane) is thrilled to be performing at The Argyle! REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS: Into The Woods (Little Red Ridinghood), Alice In Wonderland: A New Musical (Alice Liddell), Winter Wonderettes (Suzy). Many thanks to Mom, Grammy + Popdaddy, Emily, and Lola! SOCIALS: @thegraceellis & www.thegraceellis.com

About A Bronx Tale

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

**A Bronx Tale is intended for Mature Audiences | Parental Guidance Suggested | Contains adult language and mild violence.**

Get your tickets here!