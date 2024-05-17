Photos: Get A First Look At HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD School Productions in the USA & UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at the first-ever pilot productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child School Edition. The productions took place at Hoboken High School in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Riverside School in Barking, UK - each with very diverse resources - showcasing the adaptability and magic of how this global phenomenon can be produced across educational theatre programs of any size.

Hoboken High School will conclude the North American premiere on May 19. The final dress rehearsal, several days before, concluded with a thrilling surprise as the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child attended unannounced. Following the performance, the Broadway actors celebrated on stage with the students, giving high fives and sharing in the excitement. The Hoboken performers, and hundreds of theatre students from neighboring schools who were also in attendance, erupted into cheers, creating a memorable night for all involved. The Hoboken production featured more than 100 students, which included students on rigged harnesses to convey flying and digital scenic projections.

On the other side of the pond, Riverside School's production took place in March. Riverside's performance was in a more intimate space, utilizing stage platforms in the school’s cafeteria, and used classic theatre techniques to create magical effects. This production was particularly notable, as approximately 50% of the cast were first-time participants in the school’s theatre, drawn by the opportunity to engage with such a significant title.

Both schools sold out their runs and received standing ovations, a testament to the hard work and passion of the students and staff involved. These productions not only entertained but also demonstrated the power of theater in education, regardless of the level of resources available.

"Broadway Licensing Global could not be prouder of the achievements of both Hoboken High School and Riverside School," said Ted Chapin, Interim Chief Executive Officer at BLG. "These productions are vital in our learning process, ensuring that any school, no matter its resources or budget, can and will successfully stage this show. We are eager to take what we've learned and assist other schools in future productions."