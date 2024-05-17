Photos/Video: & JULIET Welcomes Backstreet Boy AJ McLean for A Sing-Along

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, & JULIET welcomed Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean to the Broadway stage, where he hosted a special Sing-Along performance of the hit musical. See photos and video from the his visit below!

Following the performance, McLean joined the company onstage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for an encore performance of Backstreet Boys’ and Max Martin’s pop smash “Everybody” and even stopped by the stage door to meet with fans of the musical, which also includes Backstreet Boys songs “Larger Than Life,” "I Want It That Way," "Show Me the Meaning," "As Long As You Love Me," and "Shape of My Heart."

The one-night-only Sing-Along performance was part of a month-long celebration throughout May, with several activations and rewards for audiences, including discounts for ticket holders and special & Juliet-themed menus at local restaurants, retailers, and partners.

& JULIET stars Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Original West End Cast Member Oliver Tompsett as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.