Angela Lansbury, Annaleigh Ashford and More Set for THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Benefit Reading

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the legendary 5-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury as "Lady Bracknell." Additional casting has been announced including Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as "Cecily Cardew," Daniel Davis as "Lane," John Glover as "Reverend Canon Chasuble," Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as "Miss Prism," Simon Jones as "Merriman," Hamish Linklater as "John Worthing," Lily Rabe as "Gwendolen Fairfax" and Tom Rhoads as "Algernon Moncrieff."

Michael Wilson will return to Roundabout direct this one-night-only special event.

The reading will take place on Monday, November 18 at 7:30PM at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street).

The Importance of Being Earnest is a glorious comedy of mistaken identity, which ridicules codes of propriety and etiquette. Dashing men-about-town John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff pursue fair ladies Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew. Matters are complicated by the imaginary characters invented by both men to cover their on-the-sly activities - not to mention the disapproval of Gwendolen's mother, the formidable Lady Bracknell.

Wilde's classic production premiered in 1895 at the St. James Theatre in London offering a stinging critique of love, sex and social hypocrisy that remains relevant today. In 2011, Roundabout was honored to have the late, great Brian Bedford direct and star in the most recent production of Wilde's masterpiece on Broadway.

The design team will include Mark Wendland (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Ben Stanton (Lights) and John Barrett (Hair & Make-up).

Generous underwriting support is provided by Gold Sponsors Roxanne and Scott Bok and Diane and Tom Tuft, and Silver Sponsors Susanne and Douglas Durst, Kiendl and John Gordon, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner and Cynthia Wainwright and Stephen Berger.

Golden Ram is the wine sponsor for the evening.

Premium, VIP and Benefactor tickets at $1000 to $5000 - which include prime seating and an invitation to the exclusive post-show cast party - can be purchased by calling Special Events at 212-719-9393 x312. A very limited amount of $500 tickets are still available at roundabouttheatre.org/earnest. All proceeds benefit not-for-profit Roundabout Theatre Company and its many programs.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You