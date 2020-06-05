Amanda Kloots Reaches Out to Instagram Followers For Medical Advice For Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.
"What Nick needs help with MOST is right now is someone who is or has researched the release of carbon dioxide from the lungs," her post read. "If you think you know of a doctor or trial to help ONLY that please reach out to me."
She later posted a follow-up video on her Instagram story, thanking everyone who reached out.
"I got so many responses back and so many DMs," she said. "Some really good things came through."
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has now spent two months in the ICU, most of that spent in a coma due to complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg.
Kloots' most recent update says that Cordero is getting 'slightly, slightly better every day.'
A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $525,000. If you can donate, please do so here.
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
NAACP Encourages Moment of Silence Today to Honor George Floyd
NAACP is asking that everyone joins in for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, June 4, at 3:45pm.... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Says Nick Cordero is Getting 'Slightly, Slightly Better Every Day'
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero. ... (read more)