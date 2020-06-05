Amanda Kloots Reaches Out to Instagram Followers For Medical Advice For Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.

"What Nick needs help with MOST is right now is someone who is or has researched the release of carbon dioxide from the lungs," her post read. "If you think you know of a doctor or trial to help ONLY that please reach out to me."

She later posted a follow-up video on her Instagram story, thanking everyone who reached out.

"I got so many responses back and so many DMs," she said. "Some really good things came through."

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has now spent two months in the ICU, most of that spent in a coma due to complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg.

Kloots' most recent update says that Cordero is getting 'slightly, slightly better every day.'

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $525,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

