Contemporary American Theatre Festival Announces 2022 Season

In July 2022, CATF will produce the six plays in rotating repertory that were originally slated for the 2020 season.

The works of Victor Lesniewski, Chisa Hutchinson, Jacqueline Goldfinger, Caridad Svich, Terence Anthony, and Kevin Artigue are more important now than ever before.

These six playwrights boldly explore ideas that we, as a society, must address - climate grief, cyber terror, patriotism, racism, gentrification, genetic testing, government control and accountability, incarceration, freedom, the fragility of our plant and of relationships, and the power of hope.

Learn more about the season at https://catf.org/the-2022-season/.