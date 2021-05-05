Cast List Announced for THE WOMEN at THE ALBAN ARTS CENTER!
The all woman play opens on June 4th, 2021.
The cast list for The Alban Art Center's production of the hilarious 1936 play The Women has been announced!
The play, written in 1936 by Clare Boothe Luce, is a commentary on the pampered lives of Manhattan socialites and the gossip which occurs between them. While much of the story is driven by the actions of men, none are ever seen or heard on stage. The cast is comprised entirely of women.
The play premiered on Broadway in 1936 and was later revived in both 1973 and 2001. In 1939 a widely praised film version was released, starring Norma Shearer and Joan Crawford.
The cast list:
- Natasha Allen as Mary Haines
- Erin Carico as Sylvia
- Mandy Petry as Edith
- Heather Allen as Crystal
- Cadee Green as Peggy
- Tara Daw as Nancy
- Nina Surbaugh as Mrs. Morehead
- Cari Stone as Countess de Lage
- Lily Rhodes as Little Mary
- Madasyn Warnock as Miriam
- Brittany Westfall as Jane
- Terry Terpening as Lucy
- Sheila Jarret as Maggie
- Ariana Kincaid as Miss Watts/Sadie
- Linda O'Neill as the Dowager/2nd Saleswoman
- Rene Gorby as the Nurse/1st Saleswoman
- Tonya Montgomery as Princess Tamara
- Braylie Smolder as the Fitness Instructor
- Meredith Shuff as Olga
- Ashley Miller as Miss Trimmerback
- Jennifer Anderson as Helene
Show dates are June 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2021. Tickets will be available online soon.
The Alban Arts Center is located at 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, WV 25177. This event will have in-house seating. You may reach at Alban Arts Center at albanarts@gmail.com.