Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Announces 2020-2021 Season

With transparency and cautious optimism as guiding pillars, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is pleased to announce its 2020-2021 season. Season 41 features the return of a postponed production, new partnerships, a digital season, and an exciting evolution of Woolly's subscription plan. Anticipated to take place between Fall 2020 and Summer 2021, Woolly's timeline is designed to be flexible given the rolling nature of the re-opening process. Woolly will announce dates for shows on an ongoing basis, when the theatre is certain it can move forward responsibly and ensure the health and safety of staff, artists, and audiences. For more information about Woolly's plans to reopen, visit our website!

2020-2021 Season

HI, ARE YOU SINGLE?

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL, BUT IT AIN'T ALWAYS PRETTY

BUSHWICK STARR'S ANIMAL WISDOM

TEENAGE DICK

WHERE WE BELONG

OCTAVIA E. BUTLER'S PARABLE OF THE SOWER

A STRANGE LOOP

Learn more about our 2020-2021 season's playwrights!

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woollymammoth.net

@Woollymammothtc

